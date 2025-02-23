Chargers’ possible All-Pro target tabbed as huge risk-reward signing
The Los Angeles Chargers will go hunting for major offensive help around Justin Herbert this offseason.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean taking huge risks.
A great example of risk-reward names the Chargers might avoid? Think, Houston Texans wideout Stefon Diggs, who just spotlighted as one of the riskiest free agents this offseason from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox:
“If Diggs, who suffered the injury in late October, is healthy to start the season, he could potentially thrive as a team's No. 2 receiver. He logged 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games playing opposite Nico Collins in 2024, and he had six consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before that.”
Diggs is one of those many, many names who pop up as ideas for the Chargers as they seek to pair at least one new wideout with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey.
But Diggs made it into just eight games last year and is now 31 years old. Beyond age and the occasional, memorable, apparent sideline outburst with the Buffalo Bills over the years, Diggs suffered a non-contact torn ACL late last October, so there’s a chance for a notable regression as a red flag.
As usual, we bring up McConkey for various reasons, too. The fact general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. were so good at digging him up in the draft and excelling at finding prove-it free agents who were effective (Poona Ford, etc.) is proof that perhaps the Chargers don’t need to get this outright aggressive and risky.
What’s interesting here is suggesting that if the Chargers want to go this route with a short-deal veteran, perhaps a Keenan Allen return makes quite a bit more sense than rolling the dice on someone like Diggs.
