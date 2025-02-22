Los Angeles Chargers' big move spells ominous news for star DB
The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed defensive back Elijah Molden to a three-year, $18.75 million contract this past week, preventing him from reaching free agency in a few weeks.
It was a fantastic move by the Chargers, as the versatile Molden—capable of playing either safety or cornerback—was terrific for Los Angeles in 2024.
However, Molden was one of three key impending free-agent defensive backs for the Bolts, with the other two being Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton.
The chances of the Chargers retaining all three were always unlikely, but after re-upping with Molden, it's beginning to look more and more like Samuel could be a goner.
RELATED: Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Why is Samuel probably the odd man out? Well, injuries limited him to just four games this past season for one, and Los Angeles still managed to boast one of the NFL's best defenses without him. That was thanks much in part to the efforts of Molden and Fulton.
The Chargers' secondary is loaded with talent, spearheaded by safety Derwin James. It was great sans Samuel in 2024, and it can surely flourish without him next year, as well.
Samuel will also probably be the more expensive player than Fulton, with Pro Football Focus projecting that the 25-year-old will land a three-year, $43.5 million deal. That's a hefty price for a guy who just missed nearly an entire season.
Los Angeles has ample cap room, so it can definitely afford to pay Samuel, but that's not the point. Where you allocate your resources matters, and the Chargers may be better off signing Fulton back on a cheaper deal, letting Samuel walk and using that money to fill other more pressing needs.
For the Bolts, supplying Justin Herbert with a stronger offensive line and more adequate weapons should be the priority, and so long as they are able to re-sign Fulton, Samuel would just be a luxury.
The smart decision for the Chargers at this point would be to say goodbye to Samuel and focus on their more obvious holes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers' first roster move signing of the offseason is a huge one
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more MVP love
Chargers predicted to fortify interior of offensive line with reliable veteran
Los Angeles Chargers' breakout is a dream free agent for Saints
Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Chargers predicted to make earth shattering trade that would change the NFL