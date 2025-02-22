Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers' big move spells ominous news for star DB

A recent move by the Los Angeles Chargers clearly spells bad news for one of their top defensive backs.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed defensive back Elijah Molden to a three-year, $18.75 million contract this past week, preventing him from reaching free agency in a few weeks.

It was a fantastic move by the Chargers, as the versatile Molden—capable of playing either safety or cornerback—was terrific for Los Angeles in 2024.

However, Molden was one of three key impending free-agent defensive backs for the Bolts, with the other two being Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton.

The chances of the Chargers retaining all three were always unlikely, but after re-upping with Molden, it's beginning to look more and more like Samuel could be a goner.

RELATED: Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed

Why is Samuel probably the odd man out? Well, injuries limited him to just four games this past season for one, and Los Angeles still managed to boast one of the NFL's best defenses without him. That was thanks much in part to the efforts of Molden and Fulton.

The Chargers' secondary is loaded with talent, spearheaded by safety Derwin James. It was great sans Samuel in 2024, and it can surely flourish without him next year, as well.

Samuel will also probably be the more expensive player than Fulton, with Pro Football Focus projecting that the 25-year-old will land a three-year, $43.5 million deal. That's a hefty price for a guy who just missed nearly an entire season.

Los Angeles has ample cap room, so it can definitely afford to pay Samuel, but that's not the point. Where you allocate your resources matters, and the Chargers may be better off signing Fulton back on a cheaper deal, letting Samuel walk and using that money to fill other more pressing needs.

For the Bolts, supplying Justin Herbert with a stronger offensive line and more adequate weapons should be the priority, and so long as they are able to re-sign Fulton, Samuel would just be a luxury.

The smart decision for the Chargers at this point would be to say goodbye to Samuel and focus on their more obvious holes.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

