Former Chargers 1st-round pick is already on cutting board with new team
The strange journey for former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray continues this offseason.
Murray, the 23rd pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL draft, is a firm cut candidate for the Tennessee Titans after just one season with the team.
The combination of production and a big cap number point to Murray being let go by the Titans in the near future ahead of free agency, as suggested by For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea:
“The former first round pick failed to pan out with the Chargers and failed to impress in his first season with the Titans — Pro Football Focus rated him 169th out of 189 qualified linebackers this season. Tennessee can clear about 75 percent of his non-guaranteed 2025 salary from its books by releasing him this spring.”
RELATED: Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Murray appeared in 14 games for the Titans in his first season with the team, totaling 95 tackles with 3.5 sacks and an interception. But his gaudy $10.1 million 2025 cap hit would create $7.6 million in savings if the Titans let him go.
After a strong debut with the Chargers that landed him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team, it appeared the team made a good choice to trade up in the 2020 draft to nab him. Instead, they eventually wound up declining his fifth-year option.
Considering a Titans team holding the No. 1 pick this year and needing all the help it can get seems prepared to let go of a 26-year-old former first-rounder, it appears the Chargers had the right idea.
