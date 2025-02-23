Chargers somehow net a comp pick while Bears look hilariously bad
The Los Angeles Chargers are projected to get a trio of compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL draft this year.
One of those stems from losing tight end Gerald Everett in free agency, which projects them to get back a sixth-round pick.
This mini-saga took a twist over the last few days, though, as the Chicago Bears just surprisingly cut Everett just one year into his two-year deal signed last offseason.
Long story short, Everett’s stint with the Bears turned out to be a disaster – he caught just eight passes for 36 yards across 17 games, eventually only showing up on special teams.
As for the Chargers? They netted an extra sixth-round pick effectively for free in this whole exchange, losing a player they didn’t seem intent on re-signing anyway after his two mild years with the team after arriving in 2022.
That late-round pick isn’t anything to scoff at, either. General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers, after all, just turned in an excellent first draft, which included finding starting cornerbacks in the fifth round with Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
To top this weird saga off, the Bears missed on a comp pick of their own because the two-year deal for Everett counteracted the loss of Justin Jones – a former Chargers player, too.
