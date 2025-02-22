Los Angeles Chargers urged to make startling mistake with star player
Barring another contract do-over, the Joey Bosa era for the Los Angeles Chargers will come to an end this offseason.
Bosa restructured his deal last offseason to remain with the Chargers for Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience. But the fact cutting or trading him would result in roughly $25 million in cap savings makes it nearly impossible for him to return for Year 2.
Some fans, of course, don’t want to see Bosa go. And some outside the team have similar thoughts, in part because the Chargers do technically have about $70.4 million in free cap space right now.
For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea is one of those voices suggesting the Chargers keep Bosa on the team:
“The Chargers have plenty of spending room and do not need to move on from Bosa. But let’s look at the reality; Bosa is almost 30 and has played only 28 games the last three seasons. His 11.3 percent pressure rate was the lowest of his career and his 33 pressures ranked tied for 85th in the league last season. Los Angeles should not release its five-time Pro Bowler, but if the finances were different Jim Harbaugh and company may have been staring down a difficult decision this offseason.”
The problem here is that the Chargers absolutely need the cap space. Khalil Mack is headed to free agency and could command the cap savings from Bosa’s departure as an annual salary.
Beyond that, the Chargers need to figure out a big-money extension for offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Other free agents who might return on pay increases are cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive linemen Poona Ford and Teair Tart, to name a few.
And beyond that, the Chargers would like to win now, not wait around, so paying up for veteran interior offensive linemen and weapons around Justin Herbert could be the move in free agency.
The Chargers could make it work with Bosa’s current deal. But that doesn’t mean they should, especially when that cap space could be dispersed in so many different ways.
