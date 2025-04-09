Chargers' possible trade target fuels more speculation with social media post
As we touched on recently, the Los Angeles Chargers possibly trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will heavily come down to the asking price of such a move.
That sounds obvious, of course. But it was a point worth stressing again because Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have so methodically moved through the roster-building process over the last year and change despite massive needs on offense.
But it’s a topic that is clearly going to keep coming up – because Hill keeps making it a thing.
Whether the superstar wideout is just trolling on social media and having a good time or not, Hill just set the internet ablaze again with his latest social media post as speculation about his future continues.
RELATED: Chargers scored pre-draft meeting with 200-plus tackle linebacker
This follows up on some trade drama around Hill near the end of the season that the Dolphins keep getting asked about now.
But as always, for the Chargers, the risk would be immense. Hill is 31 years old and didn’t crack 1,000 yards last season as he heads into 2025 on a contract with $27.7 million guaranteed that year.
The Chargers are far more likely to double down on the position by walking a balance such as bringing back Keenan Allen and using an early-round pick to develop alongside Ladd McConkey, no matter how enticing the endless wave of Hill drama continues to be.
RELATED: Everyone’s favorite Chargers trade idea all comes down to asking price
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers linked to huge trade that would make them instant Super Bowl contenders
Proposed Chargers signing adds former $120 million Super Bowl champion
Chargers predicted to spoil AFC West rival's plans with splashy trade
Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft
First look at former Cowboys QB in Los Angeles Chargers gear