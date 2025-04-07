Everyone’s favorite Chargers trade idea all comes down to asking price
One doesn’t have to look far in any corner of the internet and reality to find the Los Angeles Chargers as a suggested trade fit for Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
Hill seemingly wants off the Tua Tagovailoa experience despite walking back trade-like comments. The Dolphins remain adamant he doesn’t want out, too. But NFL fans know how this goes with star wideouts.
But for the Chargers? It’s all about asking price.
One recent trade proposal has the Chargers coughing up a second-round pick for Hill. That’s just too steep for a guy who is already 31 years old and only had 959 yards and six scores last year. His quarterback situation wasn’t the greatest, but teams have been willing to put up with everything else that comes with Hill when he’s dropping 1,700-yard seasons.
RELATED: Chargers might need to trade up to keep Broncos from landing game-changing RB
Not that the Chargers are hurting for cap space, but there’s the matter of that contract, too. He’s on an extension signed last August that has $27.7 million for 2025 guaranteed. His cap number balloons to $51.9 million in 2026, although none of it is guaranteed.
The Dolphins, by the way, might not want to trade Hill until the summer because it would spread the cap ramifications of a move into 2026, too.
Under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers just haven’t been willing to take costly, pricey risks like this. Projecting Hill into a Justin Herbert-led offense is fun and he’s been steadily reliable in the attendance department over the years.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers get bad news on possible top NFL draft target
But with Ladd McConkey already a breakout and top NFL draft targets available to the Chargers, Hortiz figures to lean into grabbing long-term answers that also smartly balance the cap.
One has to think, too, the Chargers can look right across the AFC West and realize that the Kansas City Chiefs let go of Hill and kept doing just fine without him, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert would love this potential Chargers, Steelers trade
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s injury history comes up in Trey Lance discussion
Chargers have to feel good about Raiders paying over $100 million for Geno Smith
3 Chargers trade-up targets include 1,300-yard WR, John Mackey Award winner
Chargers fans are loving highlights of new TE for Justin Herbert's offense