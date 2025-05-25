Chargers NOT listed as potential Jalen Ramsey landing spot
The Los Angeles Chargers had to rely on rookies for most of the 2024 season in regards to the secondary. Cornerbacks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still played some major snaps for the Bolts last year. They'll do so again in 2025, as Hart is slated to start with Still being the primary slot corner.
The Chargers signed Donte Jackson to a two-year deal in free agency, as he's currently the No.1 corner on the roster. Still, is this a good enough secondary to compete in the tough AFC West? Time will tell, but there is one major option that's not being discussed enough for the Bolts, and that's Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey being subject to trade rumors.
Ramsey and the Dolphins have mutually agreed to find a trade partner and with training camp in a few months, he'll need to find a new team sooner rather than later. Could the Chargers be a potential suitor for the star corner? Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed six teams that must make a push for Ramsey... with the Chargers being left off of the list.
Knox listed the Falcons, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Buccaneers and Commanders as the top landing spots for Ramsey.
A Jalen Ramsey-Derwin James pairing in the Chargers' secondary would certainly be a star-studded move. Ramsey's physical style of play would be perfect in defensive coordinator's Jesse Minter's system. The 30-year-old had 60 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one sack for the Dolphins in 2024.
While they weren't listed, the Chargers should consider trading for Ramsey.
