Chargers starter listed as trade candidate – and it’s not Joey Bosa
When one thinks of Los Angeles Chargers cut candidates, Joey Bosa towers above all.
But offensive lineman Trey Pipkins isn’t that far behind.
Justin Herbert’s interior offensive line was largely a disaster last season. And while the Chargers have hinted at a shocking position change for someone like Zion Johnson, not much has been said about Pipkins.
As such, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti is one of many actually listing Pipkins as the team’s top trade candidate:
“The Chargers moved Pipkins inside to guard A) because they had a hole there, and B) to accommodate newly drafted OT Joe Alt. The move inside didn’t go particularly well for Pipkins, who now enters 2025 on a non-guaranteed 1 year, $6.75M deal. There are more than a few teams looking for short-term options at tackle this March, and Pipkins could very well be in those conversations.”
RELATED: Chargers GM drops major hint on future of key defender
Pipkins’ contract, struggles, and the obviousness of him becoming available soon make it hard to imagine another team picks up the phone and makes a trade offer.
Last year, Pipkins kicked inside after the Chargers drafted Joe Alt, giving him a chance to start and prove himself at a new position. But alongside the likes of veteran center Bradley Bozeman, the interior just didn’t hold up. At points, Pipkins left the lineup for Jamaree Salyer.
Maybe there’s a scenario where the two parties reach a revised contract and Pipkins returns as a sixth lineman and first guy off the bench. Otherwise, it’s hard to imagine another team will swoop in and offer much right now.
