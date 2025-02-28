Chargers legend predicted to betray them for hated AFC West rival
The Los Angeles Chargers would love to add some more weapons for Justin Herbert this offseason, and an old name has surfaced as a potential target: Keenan Allen.
Allen spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears last spring, but now, the 32-year-old is slated to hit free agency.
Could Los Angeles actually reunite with Allen, who made six Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Bolts?
Well, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton does feel that Allen will leave the Bears, but he doesn't have him signing with the Chargers. Instead, he has the veteran joining LA's hated rival: the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Las Vegas needs another wideout after trading Davante Adams, per his request, during the previous season," Moton wrote. "Allen can complement Jakobi Meyers; they can line up on the perimeter or in the slot. With tight end Brock Bowers' versatility, the trio could be tough to cover in the passing game."
While Allen may no longer be the No. 1 wide out he was during his Chargers days, he is still a solid player, and seeing him head to an AFC West foe would certainly be painful.
The University of California product was originally selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and posted six 1,000-yard campaigns with the club, topping out at 1,393 yards in 2017.
This past year, he caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven scores in 15 games with the Bears.
