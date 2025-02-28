Chargers projected to land help for Justin Herbert, but not what you think
The Los Angeles Chargers badly need to add some pieces to assist quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason. It was blatantly obvious in the Chargers' Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans that they are short on weapons, so they must get active in the coming weeks.
Los Angeles is entering the offseason with a bevy of cap space at his disposal, so it should be able to make a significant move, whether that is via free agency or trade.
The hope is that the Chargers are able to add another big-time threat alongside Ladd McConkey, which is why names like Tee Higgins, D.K. Metcalf and Tyreek Hill have been floated as possibilities.
However, ESPN's Aaron Schatz has Los Angeles landing a rather underwhelming playmaker: DeAndre Hopkins.
"Hopkins had a career-low average of 10.9 yards per reception this past season. However, he was efficient this past season by receiving DVOA, ranking 39th out of 91 qualifying receivers (that's better than Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen)," Schatz wrote. "Hopkins isn't going back to the 1,000-yard seasons he had in his prime, but he can still serve as a mentor and contributing starter in the Chargers' offense."
But here's the thing: the Bolts don't need "contributing starters." They have that in Quentin Johnston, and if they want to continue on that path, they can just re-sign Joshua Palmer.
No; the Chargers actually need explosive weapons, which is why Hopkins would be a very disappointing "marquee" addition at this point of his NFL career.
Now, if Los Angeles is able to add another top receiver while also bringing in Hopkins, that changes things. But just signing Hopkins won't do a whole lot for the Chargers' offense.
