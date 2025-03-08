Chargers predicted to bolster offensive line by signing $50 million 4-time Pro Bowler
Providing more support for quarterback Justin Herbert is crucial if the Los Angeles Chargers want to build on what was an unexpected showing in 2024.
Part of the process of doing that is adding to the offensive line, which was OK but not great in 2024. One area in particular that needs some love is center, where Bradley Bozeman is slated to enter free agency this month.
Bozeman ranked as the No. 29 center in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus, so the Chargers should absolutely be looking for an upgrade this offseason.
One name that immediately comes to mind is Indianapolis Colts pending free agent center, Ryan Kelly, who was recently predicted to land in Los Angeles in an article by The Athletic's Mike Jones.
"Like last season, general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh are expected to take a conservative approach to spending in free agency," Jones wrote. "They do, however, need to solidify the heart of their line, and Kelly — a four-time Pro Bowl selection, who has spent his entire career with the Colts — could help them do that."
A four-time Pro Bowler, Kelly struggled with injury in 2024, which led to him missing seven games. However, he was still playing at a high level when on the field, as evidenced by his giving up just one sack and 11 pressures and posting a run-blocking grade of 71.9.
To compare, Bozeman surrendered four sacks and 27 pressures in nearly double the pass-blocking snaps played. and finished with a PFF run-blocking grade of 64.7. Kelly might not be the elite center he once was, but he'd still provide an upgrade over Bozeman.
Thanks to his age (32 in May) and his coming off an injury-shortened season, Kelly shouldn't break the bank in free agency. Spotrac predicts he'll land a one-year, $10 million deal, a price tag the Chargers can easily afford.
Nobody is going to say there isn't at least some risk in signing Kelly, but with the Chargers' need for an upgrade at the position, and with Kelly unlikely to garner more than a one-year deal, it's worth it to take a swing on him.
