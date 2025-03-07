Chargers could exit star free agent sweepstakes if contract buzz is true
The hottest buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers right now is the idea of the team trading for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
So much so, even current Chargers players have thrown out hints about Metcalf joining the team.
Perhaps adding even more motion to the idea? Tee Higgins is now off the market on a franchise tag and the latest rumors around Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin throw out some massive numbers.
According to Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, Godwin’s deal on the open market could check in even bigger than expected:
“Per league sources, Chris Godwin will be incredibly sought after, assuming he gets to free agency. Patriots expected to be the driver there. It's gonna cost more money than you would have thought (think in excess of $25 million per) despite the season-ending injury.”
That type of price tag might have the Chargers saying no thanks in a hurry. Godwin is an elite player who averages better than 12 yards per catch, yes, but he only made it in seven games last year and had a major injury.
While trading for Metcalf means giving up an asset to make a deal happen, then getting him a massive contract extension, he’s also two years younger than Godwin and the injury and attendance concerns aren’t there.
Godwin’s apparent bigger-than-expected market is a product of scarcity ahead of a so-so free-agent class and the booming overcall salary cap, among other factors.
Perhaps the Chargers see these early estimates and let other teams duke it out in bidding wars for the likes of Godwin and instead opt for the Metcalf trade – with simply spending a high draft asset on the position as the fallback plan.
