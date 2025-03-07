Los Angeles Chargers player hints at reaching out to DK Metcalf
Back in January, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley added some spice to trade buzz and rumblings around Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf.
Fast forward to now – after Metcalf requested a trade out of Seattle – Henley is doing it again.
This time, Henley took to social media and posted the following message right around the same time as Metcalf’s trade request went public: “Had some good words today but it’s not much I can do now we all waiting… it’s officially above me now.”
Under another comment, Henley replied “yes” when asked if he’s spoken to Metcalf recently, too.
RELATED: Chargers' perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn't hard to figure out
This doesn’t mean Metcalf will pack his bags for Los Angeles to link up with his friend Henley. But it’s one of those fun little connect-the-dots things to keep track of as Metcalf’s trade market evolves.
That market seems to feature the Chargers as option No. 1, based on what he’s looking for, among other reasons.
Like Henley said, though, the decision ultimately rests far above him within the Chargers.
