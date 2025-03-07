Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Nick Chubb
The Los Angeles Chargers have a significant decision to make during free agency when it comes to the future of running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins had a career year this past season with the Chargers; however, injuries still plagued the back, as he appeared in just 13 games.
RELATED: NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
So, if the Chargers were to move on from Dobbins, which running back free agent would be the right choice? One name that will be popular among many organizations is Nick Chubb.
Nick Chubb free agency market value
The Cleveland Browns are moving on from Chubb, and the veteran back could potentially be a hot commodity during free agency.
Spotrac currently has Chubb's free agent market value at a one-year deal that could potentially be worth $3.3 million.
Pros of Chargers signing Nick Chubb
Chubb needs no introduction to Chargers fans. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Chubb has been the brightest spot during a dark time for the Browns franchise.
If Chubb is anything like the player he was before a devastating knee injury in the 2023 season, then he can be one of the best running backs in the league.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh has a history of aggressively going after WRs like DK Metcalf
Cons of Charger signing Nick Chubb
The knee injury should be a serious concern. Chubb returned last season but didn't look to have the explosiveness that he had before the injury.
Verdict
It worked out for the Chargers the last time they signed a running back with an injury history. However, the team may want to think twice about adding Chubb.
The focus should be on retaining Dobbins in free agency and then looking toward the NFL draft to find a younger piece to add to the backfield.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' top Joey Bosa replacements in free agency
DK Metcalf trade rumors: Chargers likely won’t meet Seahawks’ asking price
Chargers cap space balloons to stunning number after Joey Bosa roster move
Chargers check all the boxes for what DK Metcalf reportedly wants in new team
Chargers select controversial Joey Bosa replacement in latest mock draft
Chargers have second-best odds to land this former All-Pro wideout