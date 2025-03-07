Shocking trade request increases Chargers' chances of keeping Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers have already released Joey Bosa, which makes re-signing Khalil Mack that much more of a priority.
Mack is slated to hit free agency next week, and he will surely have a host of suitors that will be attempting to woo him away from the Chargers.
However, Los Angeles may have just received a huge boost in its quest to re-sign the star edge rusher, and it's all thanks to an unexpected trade demand.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested to be dealt, adding another elite pass rusher to the market for teams that may be interested in Mack.
Now, the caveat is obviously that Hendrickson would require another club to part with substantial draft capital, while Mack would simply be an outright signing. However, at this stage of their careers, Hendrickson is definitely the more attractive option.
Of course, one could then argue that the Chargers may want to just pursue Hendrickson instead, but again, there's the whole draft capital thing, and Los Angeles would probably want to keep those picks in order to supply Justin Herbert with more weapons.
Not only that, but Hendrickson is on track to hit free agency next offseason, so unless the Chargers are able to get the 30-year-old to immediately agree to an extension, they would have to experience this same song and dance a year from now.
At the very least, Hendrickson could serve as a distraction to allow Los Angeles to step in and provide Mack with a very reasonable offer that he may choose to accept. After all, the nine-time Pro Bowler has spent the last three seasons in LA, and moving wouldn't be ideal for any player at this juncture of Mack's extended NFL tenure.
We'll see if Hendrickson's sudden availability will make it easier for the Chargers to retain Mack.
