Chargers could have secret weapon in DK Metcalf trade sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Chargers have many things going for them in the DK Metcalf trade sweepstakes, should general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office want to make it happen.
Some of it is very obvious. Metcalf wants to be in a warm place with a great quarterback. Los Angeles and Justin Herbert, easy. The Chargers also have a downright shocking amount of free cap space. There’s also just a great projected fit in the offense, and so on.
But one underrated element many have overlooked?
Chargers receivers coach Sanjay Lal.
RELATED: Chargers’ perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn’t hard to figure out
Lal was a passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Seattle Seahawks recently and more often than not, gets mentioned as someone very close to Metcalf.
The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta is the one to most recently bring up the connection again:
In other words, that relationship must have some impact on how Metcalf views his trade market, right? And Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the organization will have a very good personal reference when attempting to decide if it’s worth it to give up assets during a trade, then potentially sign Metcalf to an extension that could go for $30 million or more annually.
The other side of the coin? If the Chargers stay away, perhaps they have a better reason than most.
Either way, the Chargers clearly have a more insightful look into the situation than most other teams. That doesn’t mean Lal’s presence makes a Metcalf trade happen, but it’s an important thing to keep in mind.
