Chargers predicted to draft 6'6, 16-sack EDGE as future Khalil Mack replacement
The Los Angeles Chargers made some significant moves along the edge this offseason, with the team retaining one key player and parting ways with another.
After re-signing Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million deal, Los Angeles cut ties with fellow veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa, who has since landed on his feet with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $12.6 million contract.
While Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu will form a nice duo along the edge in 2025, the Chargers could use more depth and a long-term starting solution, seeing as how Mack could retire after this coming season.
With that in mind, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante predicts the Chargers will take a swing on Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Landon Jackson has prototypical length, size, and strength for his position, and he’s shown some nice development in how he uses his hands to shed blocks throughout his collegiate career," Infante wrote of the prediction. "After releasing Joey Bosa to free up cap space, the Chargers need to boost their defensive line with another edge rusher to pair with Khalil Mack."
Jackson put himself on the map over the past two seasons after tallying 6.5 sacks in each, which led to him finishing his college career with 16 in total.
He then went on to help his draft stock even more by posting a strong performance at the combine that was highlighted by a 40.5-inch vertical leap that left NFL teams in attendance impressed, per ESPN's Matt Miller.
“Doing that at 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds was one of the most impressive feats from Day 1,” Miller wrote. “Jackson followed that up with a 10-foot-9 broad jump before running a smooth 4.69 in the 40. Jackson is a power player on tape, so showing this type of explosive ability and flexibility was key for his draft stock. He's a solid Round 2 player on my board, but Jackson's performance this week could get him picked inside the top 40.”
Jackson would check multiple boxes for the Chargers. In Year 1. He can serve as a depth piece behind Mack and Tuipulotu, and if all goes well he can be a future replacement for Mack when the veteran decides to hang up his cleats.
It's very possible Jackson has worked his way up to the top of the second round, which would put him out of reach of Los Angeles on Day 2. However, as of right now, it remains realistic to think the Chargers can get him at 55th overall.
