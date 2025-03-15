Najee Harris looks to follow in cleat marks of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry
It’s been previously mentioned, and worth repeating. A total of 16 players ran for 1,000 or more yards in 2024. That’s four more than the previous season, and the same number as in 2022. Having a 17-game regular season certainly helps, and the 1,000-yard rushing campaign doesn’t have the same statistical impact than it did in the days of 12- and 14-game seasons, respectively.
However, there was something very intriguing about this list from this past season. It’s headed by former New York Giants’ standout Saquon Barkley and one-time Tennessee Titans’ workhorse Derrick Henry. Notice the words “former” and “one-time” in reference to each? That was a common theme when it came to nearly half of those 16 running backs.
Josh Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing champion with the Raiders, put up big numbers for the Packers. Aaron Jones was cut loose by Green Bay last offseason, and had a tremendous year for the Vikings. Tony Pollard left the Cowboys for the Tennessee Titans, while the Bengals dealt Joe Mixon to the Texans and ran for 1,016 yards for his new team. Keep in mind that Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard were all given the “franchise” tag in 2023. None of the three wound up signing a long-term deal, and all blossomed in their new surroundings.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming
So, what does that mean for a certain newcomer who has traded in the Black and Gold for the Powder Blue and the Sunshine Gold? This week, the Chargers signed former Steelers’ first-round pick Najee Harris to a one-year contract. He’s been very consistent, but far from spectacular. Some point out to the lack of big plays from the one-time University of Alabama standout. However, the four-year pro has not missed a game in during his four-year NFL career, and has run for 1,000-plus yards in each campaign.
Harris’s rookie campaign in 2021 saw him run for exactly 1,200 yards, and that remains his career high. Hence, given Harbaugh’s desire to pound the opposition into the ground, don’t be shocked if that number is eclipsed in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency
Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers
Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start
Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout
Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR