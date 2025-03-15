Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers
New Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was the ideal Pittsburgh Steelers running back and is even moreso the ideal, predictable and expected Jim Harbaugh free agency signing.
While being introduced to reporters for the first time as a member of the Chargers, Harris was largely blown away by what he saw around the organization in terms of facilities.
As fans, particularly in the Pittsburgh region, noticed, his praise for the Chargers didn’t seem all that kind to the Steelers.
“This is a special thing right here. It reminds me of college at Alabama, all the resources that they have,” Harris said. “I was telling him, you've got a great thing going on right now because it's not like this everywhere. It's not."
While generic praise that is sort of like coachspeak from coaches, the internet ran with it and…Harris clearly has a point:
More than anything else, though, it’s a testament to the Chargers’ hard work to remake the organization over the last few years.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming
When big-name free agents take a visit with the Chargers, they come away impressed with the facilities compared to other pro teams, in addition to people like Harbaugh.
One can guess big free-agent signing Mekhi Becton liked what he saw, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency
Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers
Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start
Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout
Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR