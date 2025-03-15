Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers

Steelers players don’t think Art Rooney II does everything in his power to win. Here’s their grades:



Facilities: C- (26th)

Nutrition: C+ (30th)

Locker Room: D (27th)

Weight Room: C+ (28th)

Strength Coaches: C- (32nd)

Ownership: D (28th)



A damning survey. pic.twitter.com/EVAVmp5lwv