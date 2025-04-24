Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American to fill massive free agency hole
Los Angeles Chargers head man Jim Harbaugh has a core philosophical belief in controlling the line of scrimmage and the time of possession -- achievements only possible by loading up in the trenches. While the Chargers need help in several areas as they continue their rebuild, defensive line is definitely high priority.
With defensive tackes Poona Ford and Morgan Fox both leaving in free agency, GM Joe Hortiz and Harbaugh have retained or added other pieces, including Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Da'Shawn Hand. More help is needed if they want to stop the AFC run games of the Kansas Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens and that help could come with the 22nd pick in the draft. The final mock by NFL draft analyst, Todd McShay, has the Chargers picking a player Harbaugh once called "a gift from the football gods": Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan. Recruited by Harbaugh himself.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA
"Jim Harbaugh adds a 331-pound brick wall to plug in for the departed Poona Ford," McShay writes, "Grant has unique mobility for his size and some untapped pass-rushing potential. I’m sure Harbaugh wouldn’t mind drafting a Michigan man."
RELATED: Chargers could benefit from Patriots, NFL draft trade rumor that just surfaced
At 6'4", 331 pounds, Grant is an excellent run-stuffer with potential for valuable pass-rushing development as well. He started all twelve regular season games this past season with five pass breakups, 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. He's also a national champion at Michigan, a medal that no doubt moves him up Harbaugh's draft board.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion
Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft
Los Angeles Chargers' Round 1 pick in final mock draft would be massive mistake
Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft