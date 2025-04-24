Charger Report

Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American to fill massive free agency hole

As the NFL draft draws near final mocks are being released and NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has the Los Angeles Chargers taking a big swing on a big man.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers head man Jim Harbaugh has a core philosophical belief in controlling the line of scrimmage and the time of possession -- achievements only possible by loading up in the trenches. While the Chargers need help in several areas as they continue their rebuild, defensive line is definitely high priority.

With defensive tackes Poona Ford and Morgan Fox both leaving in free agency, GM Joe Hortiz and Harbaugh have retained or added other pieces, including Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Da'Shawn Hand. More help is needed if they want to stop the AFC run games of the Kansas Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens and that help could come with the 22nd pick in the draft. The final mock by NFL draft analyst, Todd McShay, has the Chargers picking a player Harbaugh once called "a gift from the football gods": Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan. Recruited by Harbaugh himself.

Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates a sack on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA

"Jim Harbaugh adds a 331-pound brick wall to plug in for the departed Poona Ford," McShay writes, "Grant has unique mobility for his size and some untapped pass-rushing potential. I’m sure Harbaugh wouldn’t mind drafting a Michigan man."

Kenneth Grant
Oct 5, 2024; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (6). / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers could benefit from Patriots, NFL draft trade rumor that just surfaced

At 6'4", 331 pounds, Grant is an excellent run-stuffer with potential for valuable pass-rushing development as well. He started all twelve regular season games this past season with five pass breakups, 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. He's also a national champion at Michigan, a medal that no doubt moves him up Harbaugh's draft board.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion

Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft

Los Angeles Chargers' Round 1 pick in final mock draft would be massive mistake

Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Draft Updates