Chargers hint at plans for massive contract extension for superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers face many intriguing hurdles this offseason as they churn the roster for Year 2 under the direction of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
One of those hurdles is a seemingly inevitable big-money extension for a superstar.
While the Chargers have several big names like impending free agent (and possibly retiring?) Khalil Mack who qualify for big cash this offseason, this happens to refer to offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
The topic of a Slater extension came up during the year-end presser featuring Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.
"I'd say yes, we're open to having those conversations [about Slater]," Hortiz said. "We've talked through it, we're talking through it right now as a staff."
Extending Slater is certainly going to qualify as costly—the 13th overall pick from the 2021 draft has been elite since arrival in the pros and just posted a 91.1 PFF grade this year. As of now, Slater is scheduled to play 2025 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract but will undoubtedly be looking for an extension.
Considering his talent, how hard it is to find quality tackles and the fact he pairs with fifth-overall rookie Joe Alt to give the Chargers one of the best tackle combos in the league, Hortiz might be understating how much of a priority it is to get a Slater extension done.
The good news? The Chargers have roughly $77 million in free cap space to make that happen.
