Chargers must address interior offensive line issues via NFL analyst
It’s a pretty big leap to improve your win total by six games. The Los Angeles Chargers were dead last in the AFC West in 2023. The team closed the season with five straight losses, and finished a dismal 5-12.
Enter new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Bolts came up with an 11-6 mark and grabbed a wild card berth.
It ended suddenly in the wild card round with a 32-12 loss to the Texans at Houston. While Justin Herbert’s career-high four interceptions were alarming, the Chargers’ offensive line did not match up well vs. DeMeco Ryans’s club. Harbaugh’s squad was limited to 50 yards on the ground and Herbert was sacked four times.
Daniel Popper covers the Chargers for The Athletic. There are certainly some positives about the Bolts’ offensive front, but there are areas that could certainly use some improvement.
“The Chargers have one of the best tackle duos in the league in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. But they have to solve the interior of the line this offseason to elevate their offense. The interior played particularly poorly against the Texans in the Chargers’ wild-card round loss. That game will not sit well with general manager Joe Hortiz or coach Jim Harbaugh.”
“Center Bradley Bozeman is a pending free agent. Right guard Trey Pipkins is a potential cap casualty. Backup guard Jamaree Salyer started in place of the injured Pipkins in Houston and struggled. The Chargers could be looking at two new starters in 2025 between the two guard spots and center.”
Hortiz and the organization will have to make a decision this spring on three-year guard Zion Johnson. Will they pick up the fifth-year option on the 2022 first-round pick? Will the Chargers use the draft to address center? Last spring, the team drafted nine players, but Alt was the only offensive lineman selected. Harbaugh’s team could take a few steps forward if they can surround Slater and Alt with more talent.
