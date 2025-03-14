Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a handful of moves so far in free agency, but one position that has yet to be addressed is guard, which remains one of the team's biggest needs.
Trey Pipkins has started for Los Angeles the past three years. Unfortunately, his play hasn't been up to snuff after giving up six sacks and 29 total pressures in 521 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. Pipkins also registered an abysmal 49.7 PFF grade. That showing has been par for the course for his career.
Los Angeles has seen some of the top guards come off the market already, but Philadelphia Eagles free agent and 2024 breakout star Mekhi Becton is still available and should draw interest from the Chargers.
Someone who agrees with that is For The Win's Christian D'Andrea, who predicts Becton will be the Chargers' solution to address their guard spot.
"Jim Harbaugh is set with two young All-Pro caliber tackles. But to truly clear space for a run-heavy offense, he'll need upgrades in the middle of the line," D'Andrea wrote. "The Chargers have the spending room to lay a sizable bet on the oft-injured Becton, who was key to the Eagles' dominant ground attack in a Super Bowl-winning 2024. Even better; he's got experience at tackle and could fill in should Rashawn Slater or Joe Alt go down due to injury."
A former first-round pick of the New York Jets, Becton had issues getting his career off the ground over his first four years in the NFL, partly because of injury.
After signing with the Eagles in free agency last offseason, Becton moved inside to guard and had his best season as a pro. He gave up just three sacks and 25 total pressures while posting PFF grades of 63.6 and 74.7 in pass pro and run-blocking.
Becton would instantly be an upgrade over Pipkins, and he offers versatility thanks to his experience at tackle that would allow him to slide over to either bookend if Rashawn Slater or Joe Alt get hurt. Signing Becton could also allow the Chargers to trade Pipkins, who is entering the final year of his deal.
The Chargers are still loaded with cap space after a handful of days in free agency, with general manager Joe Hortiz sitting with a whopping $63.8 million to work with. Spotrac projects Becton to secure a four-year, $40.9 million deal, a price the Chargers can definitely afford.
