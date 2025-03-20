How Chargers signing Mike Williams impacts the future of WR position for franchise
The Los Angeles Chargers decided now was the time to reunite with former wide receiver Mike Williams.
In 2017, Williams was selected seventh overall in the NFL Draft by the Chargers and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise.
However, this past offseason, Williams thought joining the New York Jets was the right move for his career, but Williams was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the season.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals health update after offseason procedures
Williams' return to the Chargers may not be the splashy decision that fans were hoping for. But, the decision does feel like a great depth piece for the team.
So, with the addition of Williams, how should the Chargers approach the wide receiver position heading into the draft and dealing with the rest of free agency?
It is apparent that the Chargers see value in players like Williams and Jalen Reagor, as both got new deals with the franchise this offseason.
However, the game plan has to be bringing in a receiver through the draft. The only receiver from last season who has earned the right for playing time in 2025 is Ladd McConkey.
The Chargers needed a makeover at wide receiver, but instead, it feels like the team is trusting most of that unit to step up in 2025. If that is the case, the Chargers could be making a big mistake with their handling of the receiver group.
