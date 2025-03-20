Charger Report

How Chargers signing Mike Williams impacts the future of WR position for franchise

With the addition of wide receiver Mike Williams, just how will the Chargers handle the position move forward, before next season?

Tyler Reed

New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers decided now was the time to reunite with former wide receiver Mike Williams.

In 2017, Williams was selected seventh overall in the NFL Draft by the Chargers and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise.

However, this past offseason, Williams thought joining the New York Jets was the right move for his career, but Williams was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the season.


RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals health update after offseason procedures

Williams' return to the Chargers may not be the splashy decision that fans were hoping for. But, the decision does feel like a great depth piece for the team.

So, with the addition of Williams, how should the Chargers approach the wide receiver position heading into the draft and dealing with the rest of free agency?

It is apparent that the Chargers see value in players like Williams and Jalen Reagor, as both got new deals with the franchise this offseason.

However, the game plan has to be bringing in a receiver through the draft. The only receiver from last season who has earned the right for playing time in 2025 is Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers needed a makeover at wide receiver, but instead, it feels like the team is trusting most of that unit to step up in 2025. If that is the case, the Chargers could be making a big mistake with their handling of the receiver group.

Ladd McConke
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade would add $56 million star tight end

Former player throws scathing accusation at Chargers

Why aren't Chargers all over top remaining free agent at critical area of need?

Chargers earn sparkling take for polarizing offseason move

Chargers make another free-agency splash in front of Justin Herbert

Chargers' prized free agent signing delivers one final message to former team

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News