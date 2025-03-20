One overlooked trade idea could turn Chargers offseason into an A+
The Los Angeles Chargers, by most accounts, have had a good offseason now that the bulk of free agency has concluded ahead of the NFL draft.
Sure, there haven’t been any blockbuster moves by the Chargers, a team that had more than $90 million in cap space to use. But Khalil Mack is back and the offense, from running back Najee Harris to wideout Mike Williams right on to guard Mekhi Becton, has received some upgrades.
But one trade could push things over the top, be the biggest splash to date and change the entire conversation about the offseason.
It’s as simple as calling the Philadelphia Eagles about tight end Dallas Goedert.
The Eagles are open to trading Goedert, as reported by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the Eagles want at least a fourth-round pick.
That’s nothing for a Chargers team loaded with draft picks. The fact he’s a $12 million cap hit in 2025 and will want a big new contract extension isn’t a big deal for the cap-happy Chargers, either.
Just one phone call and the Chargers get a 30-year-old veteran who is a big-bodied 6’5” target for Justin Herbert who averages 11.7 yards per catch for his career. One phone call means the Chargers probably aren’t boxed into an early-round tight end in the draft—because with the poor state of the depth chart, it sure feels like they are right now.
Frankly, fans have seen the Chargers be even more smartly aggressive than this when they moved up in last year’s draft to get Ladd McConkey. But this would register as the “splash” move fans have been waiting for and Goedert, McConkey, Mike Williams and a possible high draft pick rookie in a run-first offense for Herbert could be pretty fun.
