Chargers warned to avoid 'disastrous' blockbuster trade for superstar WR
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need to add some more playmakers for Justin Herbert, but just how desperate are the Chargers?
Well, based on their relaxed approach to free agency, it doesn't seem like Los Angeles is in any rush, and it could be depending on the NFL Draft next month.
That's what makes the recent suggestion that the Chargers should pursue a trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill a bit strange. Los Angeles didn't want to take a chance on the younger D.K. Metcalf, so why would it make a serious push for Hill?
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat is warning against the Chargers making such a move, calling the potential trade "disastrous" for LA.
"Trading for Hill would be a prime example of the Chargers paying a premium for past performance. That is not how this front office traditionally operates," Reed wrote. "The draft cost for Hill likely would not be high considering his contract situation. However, it is that very same contract situation that should keep the Chargers away. Hill has two more years under contract (with several void years). His 2025 cap hit is $27.69 million while his 2026 cap hit is $51.89 million."
Based on Hill's sharp decline in 2024, the chances of Los Angeles actually attempting to swing a trade for the 31-year-old seem very slim.
Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns this past season, and while a legitimate argument can be made that that was largely due to the Dolphins' poor quarterback situation, Hill also ranked just 35th in average yards per route run.
Given that the eight-time Pro Bowler relies heavily on his quick-twitch athleticism, the Chargers may want to stay away from Hill. The days of him racking up historic campaigns could be long gone.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Could Chargers pull off blockbuster trade for former No. 1 overall pick?
Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan
Chargers praised for quiet signing that could turn into massive steal
Joey Bosa’s Bills contract is an interesting look for the Chargers
SI scolds Los Angeles Chargers GM for failing to make this move
Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade adds $90 million superstar for Justin Herbert