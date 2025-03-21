Los Angeles Chargers free agency: 3 best tight ends still available
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for help at tight end. They went after Evan Engram, but in the end, he decided to sign with the Denver Broncos.
It was less than ideal to see him sign with an AFC West rival, but the Chargers still have options. While they could wait until the 2025 NFL Draft and target someone such as Colston Loveland, they can also look to some of the remaining free agents.
There might not be any big names, but these three tight ends could help round out the roster.
Jordan Akins
Jordan Akins spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but stepped up in 2024 when starter David Njoku was injured. Akins recorded 40 receptions for 390 yards with two touchdowns — all improvements on his stats from 2023.
He will turn 33 in April, so he's a short-term solution, but could be an affordable option as well.
Gerald Everett
A possible reunion that's been floated in recent weeks is the idea of Gerald Everett returning to L.A. Everett spent two years with the Chargers before bolting for Chicago in 2024. He was hardly targeted with the Bears, giving them just 36 yards on eight receptions.
He's never been ultra-consistent, but Everett still gave the Chargers 966 yards and seven touchdowns in two years. With the tight end market drying up, bringing him back for one year might not be the worst idea.
Tyler Conklin
Tyler Conklin has remained one of the most overlooked tight ends in the NFL. He went for 593 yards on 61 receptions in 2021 for the Minnesota Vikings. He parlayed that into a three-year stint with the New York Jets where he recorded 170 receptions for 1,622 yards and seven touchdowns.
Perhaps the team's struggles kept him from getting noticed but Conklin continued to provide a reliable safety valve for the Jets' offense. He could do the same for Justin Herbert while keeping L.A. from feeling the pressure to reach in the upcoming draft.
