Chargers WR Quentin Johnston's fantasy football nightmare changes outlook
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston might go down as one of the most disliked fantasy football players of Week 8 when the schedule wraps up.
Johnston had been a fantasy football force when healthy for most of the early goings of this season. He looked to be shaking off first-round bust allegations while racking up 28 catches for 407 yards and five scores over six games.
Then Thursday night happened, where Johnston was constantly on the field but targeted by Justin Herbert zero times. The Chargers attempted 25 passes and scored 37 points.
So what gives?
Quentin Johnston fantasy football outlook
Johnston might be one of the most feast-or-famine players around in fantasy football.
As former Chargers player Breiden Fehoko pointed out, much of Johnston’s stat struggles on Thursday night could be attributed to the specific matchup against Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
That certainly played out on the field. Ladd McConkey caught six of his 10 targets for 88 yards and a score. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden caught all five of his for 77 yards and a score. Keenan Allen, four of five for 44. Kimani Vidal, one of two for 10.
And yet, none of this means Johnston is dead in the water as a fantasy option. He’s had six or more targets five of seven games this year and scored in four different outings. The Chargers won’t see a defense like the Vikings every weekend.
In fact, it’s not like Johnston is hurt or being outright replaced in the lineup, so picking him up in fantasy leagues while he’s cheap might be a shrewd move.
