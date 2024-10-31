Chargers should reach out to Seahawks about DK Metcalf, right?
There are plenty of interesting trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers to consider before the deadline next week.
Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf didn’t initially appear to be one of them.
But it feels like that perception is starting to change, at least a little.
A recent column from the Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora is the catalyst for the conversation: “And brace yourself for DK Metcalf to become this week’s Kupp, the subject of plenty of chatter. Enterprising general managers are reaching out to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, as they have in the past. Seattle has two other quality wideouts, and Metcalf’s contract makes him the most obvious to deal — if any wide receivers are to be dealt — but interested parties aren’t optimistic.”
Are the Seahawks sellers? At 4-4, losers in four of their last five with a rookie head coach? Potentially.
Would Metcalf be worth it for the Chargers? Obviously.
Metcalf is one of the league’s alpha receivers, a 6’4” imposing presence with 1,000-plus yards in three of his last four seasons and counting. He’s scored 46 touchdowns in 89 games and averages 14.5 yards per catch.
The contract would be a problem, considering it technically carries a $31.8 million number in 2025, but not overly so—an extension or other cap wizardry would make it a moot point.
All that aside, it would take a rather premium asset to convince the Seahawks to do a deal. But it’s hard not to love how Metcalf would fit on the same field as breakout rookie Ladd McConkey and potentially DJ Chark.
