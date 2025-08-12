Charger Report

Chargers’ recent signing one of LA’s highest-graded players from preseason vs. Saints

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers got a big showing from a player the team signed just days before a game. 

When the Chargers signed Thomas Yassmin on August 7, it was a smaller roster move in the grand scheme of things around the team, especially considering big news items like the Najee Harris injury. 

But on August 10 during the preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, it was Yassmin checking in with a top-five grade among all Chargers at Pro Football Focus with a 75.7 mark. 

Yassmin, part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program, went undrafted in 2024 and was assigned to the Denver Broncos, even earning a futures deal with the team early this year before his May release. 

While a small sample size, the fact Yassmin acquitted himself well in his first game, with two more to go, is a good sign. The Chargers have a pretty open-ended situation at tight end behind Tyler Conklin, Will Dissly and rookie Oronde Gadsden, with room for him to push someone like Tucker Fisk. 

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

