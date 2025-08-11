Charger Report

Chargers undrafted free agents, rookies making dramatic final 53-man roster push

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a major hit on their hands when it comes to this year’s rookie draft class and undrafted free agent class as the summer continues. 

A year removed from an impactful first roster churn by general manager Joe Hortiz that even produced starters in the fifth round, several college free agents appear on track to steal a 53-spot, while the depth of the team’s actual rookie class continues to impress. 

Here’s a rundown of rookies shoving their way onto the final roster so far. 

CB Eric Rogers

It isn’t often an undrafted rookie can steal a roster spot with a single showing. Yet here is Rogers, picking off two passes and pick-sixing one of them in the preseason game against the Saints, earning a game ball from Jim Harbaugh. Now, it’s a waiting game to see how serious the injury he suffered at the end is.


RB Raheim Sanders

Sanders was the fan-favorite undrafted free agent signing and received some veteran-like usage over the spring that hinted he’s taking a spot on the final 53. He still needed to prove that in a game, though. Rocket did just that against the Saints, leading all rushers with 42 yards on 10 carries, plus a touchdown. 

LB Marlowe Wax

Wax isn’t a household name, but the undrafted free agent made some noise against the Saints while piling up nine total tackles, one for loss and with a sack. The Chargers have a pretty cluttered depth chart at linebacker, but Wax is suddenly making a push behind names like Emany Johnson. 


Bonus: Edge Caleb Murphy

Murphy isn’t a rookie, sure. He’s a former 2023 undrafted free agent having a big impact on rookies, though. While most thought fourth-round rookie Kyle Kennard would be making some noise this summer, Murphy is shoving him aside and likely locked up a fourth spot in the edge rotation with another strong showing over the weekend. 

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

