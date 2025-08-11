Chargers undrafted free agents, rookies making dramatic final 53-man roster push
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a major hit on their hands when it comes to this year’s rookie draft class and undrafted free agent class as the summer continues.
A year removed from an impactful first roster churn by general manager Joe Hortiz that even produced starters in the fifth round, several college free agents appear on track to steal a 53-spot, while the depth of the team’s actual rookie class continues to impress.
Here’s a rundown of rookies shoving their way onto the final roster so far.
CB Eric Rogers
It isn’t often an undrafted rookie can steal a roster spot with a single showing. Yet here is Rogers, picking off two passes and pick-sixing one of them in the preseason game against the Saints, earning a game ball from Jim Harbaugh. Now, it’s a waiting game to see how serious the injury he suffered at the end is.
RB Raheim Sanders
Sanders was the fan-favorite undrafted free agent signing and received some veteran-like usage over the spring that hinted he’s taking a spot on the final 53. He still needed to prove that in a game, though. Rocket did just that against the Saints, leading all rushers with 42 yards on 10 carries, plus a touchdown.
LB Marlowe Wax
Wax isn’t a household name, but the undrafted free agent made some noise against the Saints while piling up nine total tackles, one for loss and with a sack. The Chargers have a pretty cluttered depth chart at linebacker, but Wax is suddenly making a push behind names like Emany Johnson.
Bonus: Edge Caleb Murphy
Murphy isn’t a rookie, sure. He’s a former 2023 undrafted free agent having a big impact on rookies, though. While most thought fourth-round rookie Kyle Kennard would be making some noise this summer, Murphy is shoving him aside and likely locked up a fourth spot in the edge rotation with another strong showing over the weekend.
