Chargers mum on injury status for breakout UDFA preseason star
Los Angeles Chargers undrafted free agent Eric Rogers broke out in a way most simply don’t over the weekend, intercepting two passes during his team’s win over the New Orleans Saints.
Rogers took one of those picks back for a touchdown, too, before suffering an injury late in the proceedings.
After the game, Rogers didn’t get to speak with the media, though he was in the locker room on crutches while receiving a game ball from head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh wouldn’t share an update on Rogers’ status, but did have plenty of praise, as captured by the team’s official website:
"The pick 6, that was as good a play as I've ever seen. As good a play as you can make. The break on the ball, the avoid of the receiver, completing the catch to the ground. Then getting back up and he was rolling. Quite a big day by him. Really incredible."
Huge praise, but what was a game that likely cemented Rogers’ spot on the final 53-man roster has now turned into a waiting game about his injury status.
Given how banged up the cornerback room has been for the Chargers this offseason, this was a good-bad combo at a tough time. If Rogers won’t miss much time, he’s firmly in the conversation with other rookies like Nikko Reed and Trikweze Bridges.
