Chargers host 4 free agents on workouts ahead of Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to look for roster additions ahead of Week 1.
Those Chargers aren’t just looking at help along the offensive line. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Jim Harbaugh’s club worked out four running backs on Friday, per the league’s transaction wire.
The Chargers hosted these players on workouts:
- Amar Johnson
- Keilan Robinson
- Anthony Tyus
- Owen Wright
While this is mere housekeeping at this point for the Chargers, it speaks to the fallout of losing a big undrafted free agent name like Raheim Sanders after final cuts.
Harbaugh and Co. went light at running back on the initial 53-man roster, keeping Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris and Hassan Haskins, the latter for his ability on special teams.
The Chargers exposed Sanders and a few others to waivers and lost him, eventually getting Nyheim Hines back on the practice squad.
How the Chargers actually go about signing a running back, if any, remains to be seen, as the practice squad already sits at a bloated 17 players.
Regardless, this latest development is spurred on by the mild surprise that is Najee Harris apparently looking like he can go for Week 1 after missing most of training camp.
