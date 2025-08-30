Charger Report

Chargers' Khalil Mack being compared to Micah Parsons blockbuster trade

Long before he joined the Los Angeles Chargers, in 2018 it was Khalil Mack who cost an NFL team two first-round draft picks in a mega-trade.

Richie Whitt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in 2024. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
One of the reasons the Los Angeles Chargers didn't feel the need to trade for Micah Parsons is because of the guy now being compared to Micah Parsons.

On Thursday the Green Bay Packers sent shock waves through the NFL with their acquisition of the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro edge rusher. In 2018, the subject of a similar blockbuster was an All-Pro pass rusher who now plays for the Chargers: Khalil Mack.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in 2022.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now 34, Mack is set to begin his fourth season with the Chargers. He's made the Pro Bowl his first three seasons in L.A. is a big reason head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his team can improve on last year's 11-6 record and challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Seven years ago, however, Mack was Micah.

It was the week before the 2018 season when the Chicago Bears traded for Mack, who was just two years removed from being the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for the then-Oakland Raiders. In addition to the timing, the details of the deals for Mack and Micah are similar.

The Bears gave the Raiders two first-round draft picks, same price as the Packers paid for Parsons. Like Green Bay did with Micah - giving him the biggest contract for a non-quarterback in league history - the Bears awarded Mack with a massive contract extension.

The result? The Bears improved their record to 12-4 won the NFC North division. Mack proved worth the hefty price. It will be fascinating to see if Micah pays off.

Regardless, the Chargers are thrilled to have Mack, even in the twilight of his career.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts against the Raiders in 2022.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts against the Raiders in 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

