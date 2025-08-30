Chargers' Khalil Mack being compared to Micah Parsons blockbuster trade
One of the reasons the Los Angeles Chargers didn't feel the need to trade for Micah Parsons is because of the guy now being compared to Micah Parsons.
On Thursday the Green Bay Packers sent shock waves through the NFL with their acquisition of the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro edge rusher. In 2018, the subject of a similar blockbuster was an All-Pro pass rusher who now plays for the Chargers: Khalil Mack.
Now 34, Mack is set to begin his fourth season with the Chargers. He's made the Pro Bowl his first three seasons in L.A. is a big reason head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his team can improve on last year's 11-6 record and challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' waiver wire claim robbed by Cowboys
Seven years ago, however, Mack was Micah.
It was the week before the 2018 season when the Chicago Bears traded for Mack, who was just two years removed from being the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for the then-Oakland Raiders. In addition to the timing, the details of the deals for Mack and Micah are similar.
MORE: Did Ladd McConkey get snubbed as Chargers' team captain?
The Bears gave the Raiders two first-round draft picks, same price as the Packers paid for Parsons. Like Green Bay did with Micah - giving him the biggest contract for a non-quarterback in league history - the Bears awarded Mack with a massive contract extension.
The result? The Bears improved their record to 12-4 won the NFC North division. Mack proved worth the hefty price. It will be fascinating to see if Micah pays off.
Regardless, the Chargers are thrilled to have Mack, even in the twilight of his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers address long snapper emergency with recent roster moves
Chargers named returning veteran wide receiver as alternate team captain
NFL comments on possible Chargers' Jim Harbaugh punishment regarding Michigan scandal
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers win via losses on waiver wire at final cuts
Did Ladd McConkey get snubbed as Chargers' team captain?