Chargers' assistant coach tabbed as hot head coach prospect

Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is predicted to be a head coach in the NFL as soon as 2026.

Richie Whitt

LA Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches a play against Detroit Lions during the Hall of Fame Game
LA Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches a play against Detroit Lions during the Hall of Fame Game / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jesse Minter, head coach?

No, the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator isn't pushing for Jim Harbaugh's job just yet. But according to one NFL insider he's a rising star that could be in line for a job sooner than later.

"If you're looking for potential head coaching candidates, it would be wise to start with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter," Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote on Friday. "One rival executive was adamant he'll be a head coach soon, perhaps as early as 2026."

Minter has paid his dues and then some.

He started his coaching career as a defensive assistant at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State at the college level. That got him a job on John Harbaugh's staff as a defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens from 2017-20.

He switched Harbaughs and join Jim's staff at Michigan in 2022, and in 2023 his dominant defense helped the Wolverines win the National Championship. He then followed Jim to the NFL and the Chargers and now he's apparently aa hot prospect to take the next big leap.

Despite starting only one All-Pro (safety Derwin James) , Minter's Chargers allowed the fewest points in the league in 2024 to put his name on the NFL map. That helped L.A. jump from 5-12 to 11-6 in Harbaugh's first season.

The Chargers are preparing to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 1 opener in Brazil Sept. 5.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

