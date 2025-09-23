Should Chargers consider reunion with former Cowboys superstar Ezekiel Elliott?
The Los Angeles Chargers offense suffered a blow when it lost running back Najee Harris to a season-ending injury.
Harris, who has been unbelievably reliable throughout his career, suffered a torn Achilles just three weeks into his stint with the Chargers.
RELATED: Chargers' top free-agent targets after Najee Harris injury update
With Harris out, the Chargers could use some help at running back. Outside of Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton, no other running back has had a rushing attempt.
They currently have Hassan Haskins, but he averaged just 2.6 yards per attempt in 2024 for the Chargers. On the practice squad, there’s Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson, but neither is an experienced option.
That’s why it’s fair to ask if the Chargers should kick the tires on Ezekiel Elliott.
Is Ezekiel Elliott an option for the Chargers?
Elliott was an absolute stud during his first stint with the Dallas Cowboys, twice winning the league rushing title. However, his return in 2024 wasn’t a memorable one.
Zeke finished with 226 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. He was released near the end of the season and signed with the Chargers’ practice squad.
While he never played, he still has some knowledge of the system from his brief stint. He’s also been an excellent goal line back throughout his career.
That said, he might not be the RB2 answer, but it wouldn’t hurt to give him a shot at the practice squad again to see what’s left in the tank.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris injury update confirms Chargers’ worst-case scenario
Chargers put AFC West in chokehold in Week 4 NFL power rankings
Los Angeles Chargers could face rookie quarterback Sunday vs. New York Giants
Jim Harbaugh kick starts campaigns for two Chargers stars to win major awards