Chargers' top free-agent targets after Najee Harris injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers need some help at running back in the wake of Najee Harris’ season-ending injury.
Those Chargers will lean more on Hassan Haskins as the backup to first-rounder Omarion Hampton and bring up Kimani Vidal from the practice squad, too.
But if the Chargers want to bring on some help from outside to reinforce the position, a familiar face and a few other names stick out as options in free agency.
Chargers free-agent targets after Najee Harris injury
Gus Edwards
The Chargers rode the Gus Bus last year while J.K. Dobbins enjoyed a career revival. Edwards had problems staying healthy, though, rushing for just 365 yards and four scores on a 3.6 average over 11 games. Still, there’s something to be said for him already knowing the offense and being able to act as a mentor.
RELATED: Did Oronde Gadsden earn bigger role with Los Angeles Chargers after Week 3 breakout?
Ezekiel Elliott
Remember how fun this idea was for a brief moment last year? Elliott joined the Chargers practice squad last January. Now, one has to wonder if he’s considering retirement. But like Edwards, Elliott at least has a loose knowledge of the team and offense, plus has something to offer somebody like Hampton.
Israel Abanikanda
A fifth-rounder in 2023, Abanikanda keeps getting looks from teams around the NFL. He’s a recent cut by Green Bay who has something to offer as a depth presence. As a rookie, he ran for 70 yards on 22 carries over six games.
RELATED: Are Chargers considering surprising position change for Rashawn Slater after injury?
Damien Martinez
A seventh-round rookie originally drafted by Seattle, Martinez was cut from the practice squad last week. A 6’0”, 217-pound back who ran for 1,002 yards and nine scores on a 5.7 average with the Miami Hurricanes last year, Martinez is a developmental project, worth investing in, just like Raheim Sanders, the guy the Chargers lost on the waiver wire at final cuts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris injury update confirms Chargers’ worst-case scenario
Chargers put AFC West in chokehold in Week 4 NFL power rankings
Los Angeles Chargers could face rookie quarterback Sunday vs. New York Giants
Jim Harbaugh kick starts campaigns for two Chargers stars to win major awards