Charger Report

Chargers' top free-agent targets after Najee Harris injury update

Chris Roling

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers need some help at running back in the wake of Najee Harris’ season-ending injury

Those Chargers will lean more on Hassan Haskins as the backup to first-rounder Omarion Hampton and bring up Kimani Vidal from the practice squad, too. 

But if the Chargers want to bring on some help from outside to reinforce the position, a familiar face and a few other names stick out as options in free agency. 

Chargers free-agent targets after Najee Harris injury 

Gus Edwards

The Chargers rode the Gus Bus last year while J.K. Dobbins enjoyed a career revival. Edwards had problems staying healthy, though, rushing for just 365 yards and four scores on a 3.6 average over 11 games. Still, there’s something to be said for him already knowing the offense and being able to act as a mentor. 

Ezekiel Elliott 

Remember how fun this idea was for a brief moment last year? Elliott joined the Chargers practice squad last January. Now, one has to wonder if he’s considering retirement. But like Edwards, Elliott at least has a loose knowledge of the team and offense, plus has something to offer somebody like Hampton. 

Israel Abanikanda

A fifth-rounder in 2023, Abanikanda keeps getting looks from teams around the NFL. He’s a recent cut by Green Bay who has something to offer as a depth presence. As a rookie, he ran for 70 yards on 22 carries over six games.

Damien Martinez

A seventh-round rookie originally drafted by Seattle, Martinez was cut from the practice squad last week. A 6’0”, 217-pound back who ran for 1,002 yards and nine scores on a 5.7 average with the Miami Hurricanes last year, Martinez is a developmental project, worth investing in, just like Raheim Sanders, the guy the Chargers lost on the waiver wire at final cuts.

running back Ezekiel Elliott
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

