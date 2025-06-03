Chargers reveal little-known-detail about Omarion Hampton scouting process
The Los Angeles Chargers have told anyone who will listen what a high value and steal they uncovered in the first round of the NFL draft this year with Omarion Hampton.
Hampton has since looked the part at Chargers practices already, certainly at least matching the hype of fans who think he can seriously push veteran Najee Harris for the snaps next season.
Before training camp, the attention turns to the actual draft process put forth by the Chargers, with Eric Smith of the Chargers’ website providing an excellent writeup on it.
There, Chargers regional scout James MacPherson told Smith that one of the many things that really sold them on Hampton was his up-and-down quarterback situation at North Carolina.
"That also checked another box for us in terms of, 'Hey, was it just the quarterback?' No, this guy had back-to-back productive years with and without an NFL quarterback,” MacPherson said.
"To be honest, I would say he had a better year [in 2024] because he had to run against some heavier boxes and probably break a few more tackles than he did in the past.”
These are the types of things teams look at when watching prospects and forming boards. With Hampton, his numbers were better in 2024, which is seemingly made all the more impressive because he suddenly didn’t have Drake Maye at quarterback drawing attention.
Of course, Hampton was perhaps bound for the first round regardless, but it’s fun to hear these little notes around the process. For fans, all the more exciting is seeing him at training camp and in the preseason soon enough.
