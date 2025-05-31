Chargers' oddest free-agency story linked to Dolphins as Jalen Ramsey replacement
One of the weirdest stories for the Los Angeles Chargers last season was centered around cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The former 2021 second-round pick appeared in four games for the Bolts last season before being put on IR with a shoulder injury. After that, Samuel Jr's status was barely mentioned at all. He wouldn't appear in another game.
Samuel Jr's tenure with the Chargers seems all but over, as the team signed Donte Jackson in free agency and seems to be leaning on second-year corner Cam Hart to take over the other spot. Still, Samuel Jr is regarded as one of the top free agents remaining on the market post-draft. While he most likely won't return to the Chargers, it'll be interesting to see where Samuel Jr ends up.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked Samuel Jr at the No. 10 top unsigned player, naming the Miami Dolphins as the best fit for his services.
"There are a handful of notable names available at this position, but the cornerback market is being held up by the potential trade of Ramsey. If and when Ramsey is moved, the Dolphins should pick up the phone and call Samuel, a feisty defender who made 47 starts in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel played only four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but the ’21 second-round pick didn’t miss a game in his first three seasons."
As the Dolphins are expected to trade star corner Jalen Ramsey sooner rather than later, it'd make sense for them to take a flier on Samuel Jr. The Chargers head to Miami in Week 5, so this signing would mean both parties would meet if this signing were to happen.
