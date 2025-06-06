Chargers reveal how notable jersey number swap unfolded after free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers offense has been the focal point of the entire 2025 offseason. With the way last season ended, everyone who follows the team knew major changes needed to be made.
So, what does the franchise do? They go out and get one of the top running backs in the free agent class in Najee Harris, and add some much-needed protection to quarterback Justin Herbert, with the signing of Mekhi Becton.
However, there was still one more position that needed to see significant upgrades this offseason, and that was the wide receiver unit.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers coach drops blunt statement on maligned WR
The Chargers are hoping that 2025 NFL Draft selection Tre Harris can be a long-term answer; however, the team also went back to move forward by bringing in former Chargers receiver Mike Williams.
Williams spent seven seasons with the Chargers after being selected in the first round by the franchise in 2017. However, in his return, Williams realized his number 81 already belonged to tight end Will Dissly.
However, Dissly is a team player, and the uniform swap was no issue between the two. Dissly wanted to make the number switch happen, and both parties seem happy with the results. The Chargers' tight end was seen wearing #89 in OTAs recently.
Williams split his 2024 season with the New York Jets before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it seems that his former Los Angeles home has called him back one more time.
