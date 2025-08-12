Chargers reveal Omarion Hampton's likely workload if Najee Harris isn't ready Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers fans and fantasy football owners have been wondering if rookie running back Omarion Hampton will take on a workhorse role if fellow back Najee Harris isn't ready by Week 1.
Of course, Harris' status for Week 1 is up in the air after he sustained an eye injury in a fireworks accident last month.
Harris did show some progress on Tuesday when he was spotted jogging at practice, but head coach Jim Harbaugh has been non-committal on him being ready for the season opener.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman touched on the running back situation after practice and revealed that Hampton will indeed rotate with another back if Harris isn't ready to go.
Roman also added that the competition for who Hampton rotates with is ongoing.
"Greg Roman said that even if Najee Harris isn’t ready to go Week 1, RB Omarion Hampton will rotate with another back. Who that other back is, Roman says is wide open," ESPN's Kris Rhim reported.
As things stand now, 2024 sixth-round pick and running back Kimani Vidal figures to be the favorite thanks to his experience in Harbaugh's offense. He is also listed as the No. 3 running back on the team's first unofficial depth chart behind Harris and Hampton.
But the Chargers have a slew of other running backs on the roster, including standout rookie Raheim Sanders and veterans Hassan Haskins, Jaret Patterson and Nyheim Miller-Hines.
The most interesting thing we'll be keeping an eye on all season long is the touch distribution between Harris and Hampton once the former is healthy enough to play.
Harris is expected to be the lead back, but the Chargers are going to have a tough time keeping Hampton off the field if he proves to be more effective.
