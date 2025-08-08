Chargers UDFA RB climbing positional rotation during training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their second preseason game of the season.
The league has moved to each team having three preseason games each season, but the Chargers were one of two lucky teams to get the chance to compete in the Hall of Fame Game, giving them an extra preseason game.
An extra preseason game gives the coaching staff another chance to look at this roster before making the necessary cuts to get it down to 53 players.
This is the time that those who could potentially be on the chopping block need to bring their best stuff to practice, day in and day out.
One of those players fighting for his future is UDFA running back Raheim Sanders. Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that Sanders had some big moments in a recent practice after dealing with an injury earlier in camp.
"Sanders, who sat out a week early in camp with an injury, also broke off a long run, this one in nine-on-seven. Sanders showed excellent vision on this play. He was patient as he read the blocks, then found a small hole to his left before hitting the open field."
The top spots in the backfield will belong to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. However, Sanders is making a statement that he could be just behind those guys with his recent performance.
