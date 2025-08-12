Chargers' rising backup Trey Lance gets glowing 1-word review
It's a far cry from the lofty expectations placed on him when he was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021, but Trey Lance is now being hailed for not turning the ball over in back-to-back preseason games. Perspective, people. Perspective.
Lance certainly hasn't been dynamic in the passing game in the Los Angeles Chargers' two preseason games, averaging only 6.0 and 3.9 yards per attempt. But most importantly he has protected the ball, not committing a turnover in the victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.
Remember, it was only 12 months ago that Lance threw five interceptions in a preseason start for the Dallas Cowboys that some at the time thought signaled the end of his NFL career.
With Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh heading the reclamation project, Lance is fighting Taylor Heinicke to be Justin Herbert's backup and getting glowing reviews ... if only condensed to one word.
That's because after one week of NFL preseason football, CBS Sports assigned a one-word description of all 40 quarterbacks to see action. As for veteran backups - like Lance - looking to cling to jobs or even roster spots, Daniels Jones (Indianapolis Colts) got slapped with "Passable," Tanner McKee (Philadelphia Eagles) earned "Pristine," Cooper Rush (Baltimore Ravens) is labeled "Concerning" and Josh Johnson (Washington Commanders) is "Proven."
Among rookies playing their first NFL games, the New York Giants' Jaxson Dart got "enticing," Shedeuer Sanders of the Cleveland Browns is labeled "composed" and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward? "Gifted."
The one-word description of Lance: "Explosive."
Writes CBS, "Lance wasn't nearly as efficient through the air as he was in the Hall of Fame Game, but his 48 yards of rushing work kept L.A. moving. He might be the clear favorite to be Justin Herbert's backup."
Playing three ineffective series, Heinicke completed only 1 of 5 passes for eight yards and was sacked once. Lance, meanwhile, completed 7 of 14 for 55 yards but also ran the ball seven times for 48 yards, including a 17-yard scramble and a five-yard scoring run that was the Chargers' only offensive touchdown of the game.
More efficient than explosive, but at this point in his career Lance will take all the positive feedback he can get.
