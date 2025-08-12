Chargers news: Position battle updates, Trey Lance shines and players to watch
Preseason results don't always tell the story of a football team, but the Los Angeles Chargers have to be thrilled with their 2-0 start this summer.
We're still a long way away from that Week 1 opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs, but at the same time, it feels like it is coming rather quickly.
RELATED: Chargers mum on injury status for breakout UDFA preseason star
There's a lot that needs to be done before the night, including some tough roster decisions. Let's break down the recent news regarding the team.
Edge Depth
The Chargers were possibly banking on rookie edge Kyle Kennard to create havoc in backfields this fall; however, the team could see former UDFA Caleb Murphy actually in that position. This position battle will be interesting to watch for the next few weeks.
Solidifying Position
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are the latest team to take a chance on former first-round pick Trey Lance. This time, it seems Lance is finding his footing after two impressive preseason performances.
Rookie Charge
The Chargers are counting on a few rookies to make an impact this season, but the biggest may be running back Omarion Hampton. Can the rookie running back become a pillar of the franchise in his first season?
More UDFA Magic
Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue highlighted the impressive play of another Chargers UDFA after Eric Rogers' strong performance this past Sunday.
New Beginnings
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat shared that former Chargers star Joey Bosa did something with the Buffalo Bills that Chargers fans hadn't seen in decades: Play a preseason game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Raheim Sanders running away with final roster spot amid Najee Harris injury
Where Chargers' Justin Herbert landed in QB rankings of NFL coaches and executives
Chargers linked to another explosive weapon for Justin Herbert
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh praised breakout undrafted free agent after shocking outburst
Chargers defense showed sleeper depth vs. Saints, says NFL analyst