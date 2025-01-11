Chargers jerseys, helmets: What Los Angeles will wear for NFL wild-card playoffs
The hours are slowly ticking down before the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Houston Texans in the opening game of NFL wild-card weekend.
The Chargers will be on the road for this one, as the Texans were winners of the AFC South, giving them home-field advantage.
MORE: Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details
For a big game, it is also best to dress the part. The Chargers have the best uniforms in the league and will be delivering one of the top looks on Saturday.
The Chargers are going with the white tops and the electric yellow pants. The powder blue clashing with that Pikachu yellow has always been an all-time look.
The last time the team wore this combination was in the Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.
That game saw the Chargers clinch their postseason hopes, and now, the team is hoping there's still some magic in this look.
Less than 24 hours before kickoff, and the Chargers have their battle gear selected. There has to be a jolt of electricity running down the back of every fan. Postseason football is nearly here!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away
Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders
Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details
Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar
Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival
Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming