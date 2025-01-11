Chargers weather updates: Forecast ahead of NFL playoff game vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the playoffs in their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh. After a disappointing 5-12 finish to the 2023 season, the Chargers revamped their culture and now find themselves in the elusive chase for a Super Bowl.
Their first task will be against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The Chargers actually finished with a better record than the Texans, going 11-6 compared to their 10-7 finish. However, the Chargers will take the trip to NRG Stadium due to the Texans winning the AFC South.
The weather shouldn't have any effect on the game, since the Texans play in an enclosed stadium. However, for those attending the game, Houston is expected to be sunny with a high of 53 degrees. The temperature will peak right around kickoff time and gradually go down as the game continues.
