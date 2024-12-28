Chargers rookie WR nears rookie records set by Keenan Allen
The Los Angeles Chargers are having a better 2024 campaign than anyone could have imagined. The franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert, seems to be fitting in quite well with first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, even though the offense could use some more weapons for next season.
However, one player who has helped the offense this season has been rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft but has played like a first-round talent.
McConkey's 2024 season numbers are strong. The rookie receiver has 69 receptions, 960 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. According to The 33rd Team, McConkey is just three receptions and 87 yards away from beating Keenan Allen's rookie records with the franchise.
MORE: Chargers have some interesting odds to trade for breakout star
The Chargers are looking for depth at wide receiver, but it seems they have at least one receiver who can be counted on for years to come. McConkey won't receive any Rookie of the Year acknowledgments because every award is quarterback-friendly.
However, McConkey's rookie season should not be forgotten. It is a welcomed sight to an offense desperate to find reliable weapons.
