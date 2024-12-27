Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh disrespected in Top 10 QB-Coach combos rankings
The pairing of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert has done wonders for the Los Angeles Chargers. In their first year together, this duo is headed towards the playoffs for the first time since 2022. They're competing in an extremely tough division that includes the 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs and 9-6 Denver Broncos.
The Chargers are coming off of a miraculous comeback win on Thursday night, sweeping the Broncos and close to clinching their playoff berth. Herbert put the offense on his back, as the Chargers offense went off for three touchdowns in the second half and taking down their division rival.
Herbert finally has a head coach tha believes in him. While his numbers aren't as sky-high as they were in the past, Herbert is still showing he can thrive in a run-first system.
Despite their success together in year one, Jeff Diamond of the 33rd Team doesn't think Herbert and Harbaugh are among the top 10 quarterback-coach duos in the NFL.
"The most successful NFL quarterbacks work closely with a coach who is a "Quarterback Whisperer" and offensive guru. In some cases, it’s the head coach, or it can be the offensive coordinator with whom a top quarterback is tied at the hip. These coaches who work closest with the franchise’s most important player are the launching pad for a solid support system that must include an effective offensive line and quality skill position players."
The thing with Harbaugh is that he isn't a quarterback guru. What he does well is support the man under center and Herbert has done that. In 15 games, the Chargers' star has thrown for 3,243 yards with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His current 98.4 passer rating is the highest of his career.
This Chargers duo needs more respect.
