Chargers rookie report card: Many LA draft choices assured final roster spot
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have drafted very well this past spring. At least six members of the 2025 draft class seem set to make the team and contribute early this season.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema listed the Chargers draft class as one of his 10 best back in May, even before training camp or OTA's started.
Omarion Hampton - Round 1
First-round selection Omarion Hampton is of course a lock to make the team and is in line to start the season as the No. 1 running back. Due to the injury to Najee Harris, the competition for the spot never materialized and Hampton pretty much won the job by default.
When Harris does come back from his eye injury, he will be subordinate to Hampton who had a healthy and prosperous training camp and preseason.
Tre Harris - Round 2
Second-round pick Tre Harris is not only a lock to make the team, but he will crack the rotation at wide receiver. Harris has a nagging injury which kept him out of practice late this past week. He also did not play in the final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Round 5
The wide receiver who showed the most productivity this summer was fifth-round selection KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He turned heads with his virtuoso performance in the Hall of Fame Game and continued to get better. He will provide much-needed depth to the position and a big body for red zone completions.
Orande Gadsden - Round 5
Fellow fifth-round selection Orande Gadsden II, a draftee from Syracuse, is a tweener as he played tight end and wide receiver in college. He has played almost exclusively at tight end for the Chargers and should fit well into the rotation.
Gadsden, whose father played for the Miami Dolphins, has size and speed and can split the seam running downfield. When he does into a pass patters teams will more than likely have him covered with a cornerback or a linebacker, but also need a safety over the top to cover his speed.
Kyle Kennard - Round 4
Edge rusher Kyle Kennard seems to be a fixture in the depth at outside linebacker/defensive end. The edge rusher was selected in the fourth round and had two tackles against the 49ers Saturday night.
R.J. Mickens - Round 6
Sixth-round selection R.J. Mickens appears to be a lock to provide much needed depth in the defensive secondary. He will be a backup at the safety position and can also be used in the nickel packages.
